Class 10 Sanskrit Exam Analysis 'Well-Structured and Student-Friendly'

The Class 10 Sanskrit Board examination was well-received by students, according to Principal Dr. Alka Kapur. She shared that students found the paper strictly aligned with the prescribed syllabus and manageable in terms of difficulty.

The question paper was described as thoughtfully designed, balanced, and appropriately structured without being lengthy. Students reported that the questions were clear and straightforward, enabling them to attempt all sections comfortably.

Dr. Kapur added that the examination effectively catered to learners of varying abilities. Overall, the Sanskrit paper was considered fair and student-friendly, providing students with a good opportunity to perform well.