CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam Analysis 'Easy to Moderate'

The Class 12 Chemistry Board examination was perceived as easy to moderate in difficulty, according to Principal Dr. Alka Kapur of Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh. Sharing her analysis, she stated that the question paper was largely based on the NCERT textbook, with several questions asked directly from the prescribed content.

Dr. Kapur noted that although the paper followed NCERT guidelines closely, it required in-depth study and consistent practice to ensure accuracy in responses. Students who had prepared thoroughly from the textbook were able to attempt the paper with confidence.

Overall, the examination maintained a balanced composition, featuring a mix of direct questions, competency-based items, and concept-oriented problems. The structure allowed students to demonstrate both factual knowledge and conceptual clarity.