Parthasarathy orders speedy lifting of paddy

Machiliptnam (Krishna district): Minister for information and public relations and housing, Kolusu Parthasarathy, directed Krishna district Collector D K Balaji to accelerate the paddy procurement process and ensure farmers face no inconvenience in view of the impending cyclone.

The minister visited Karakampadu village in Movva mandal on Wednesday and inspected paddy grains dried by farmers along the roadside from Pamarru Centre to Gudivada. During the field visit, he interacted with farmers and sought details about the challenges they were encountering.

Farmers informed him that delays were occurring due to a lack of coordination between millers and officials.

They also expressed concern that millers were unwilling to accept discoloured paddy and appealed for government support to ensure its purchase.

Responding immediately, the minister contacted district collector D K Balaji over the phone and instructed him to complete the procurement process swiftly to prevent losses to farmers ahead of the cyclone.

He directed officials to promptly resolve minor issues raised by farmers.

He said since many farmers were drying paddy along the roadside, the district administration must arrange adequate transportation and ensure complete procurement within the next four days. He emphasised close coordination among millers and procurement officers in the Pamarru constituency to eliminate difficulties and protect farmers’ interests.