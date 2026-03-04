Rs 170 cr going into accounts of dead beneficiaries in Pb

Punjab Social Security Minister Baljit Kaur on Tuesday said her department recovered a sum of Rs 170 crore which was being credited into the accounts of dead beneficiaries under the old age scheme.

Addressing the media here, Kaur said over 23.62 lakh eligible elderly beneficiaries under the old age pension scheme are getting Rs 1,500 per month in a transparent manner. She said her department has deleted accounts of dead beneficiaries under this scheme.

“We recovered a sum of Rs 170 crore which were going into the accounts of dead beneficiaries,” she said, adding regular monitoring of the scheme is being undertaken.

Sharing details of works done by Social Security, Women and Child Development, Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities departments in the last four years, the minister had said that a sum of Rs 3,806 crore was released under the old age pension scheme during 2025-26. The minister also said that two old age homes have been set up in Tapa and Mansa at an outlay of Rs 17.33 crore. She further said her department also disbursed Rs 11.43 crore of grants to social organisations which were running ‘ashrams’ for the elderly in the state.

She said the state government has been providing free bus service to women and also said that a sum of Rs 2,042 crore has been spent in this regard. Besides, five hostels for working women are being set up in three districts -- three in Mohali and one each in Amritsar and Jalandhar.There will also be creche facility for the children of women in these hostels, she said.