Parties get ready to grab Kadapa ZP seat

Kadapa: As the state government allocated Kadapa Zilla Parishad seat to open category, all political parties like YSR Congress, TDP, Congress, BJP and Jana Sena on their toes to grab the seat.



Though all major political parties including left parties proposed to contest the election, main fight will be between ruling YSRCP and opposition TDP and remaining parties are trying to prove their existence.

It may be recalled that YSR Congress which was in opposition in 2014 had secured Kadapa ZP which was allocated to SCs by winning 38 ZPTCs against 50, while TDP was able to win just 12 ZPTCs. Other political parties were defeated.

State government is planning to conduct elections to local bodies this February and main fight will be between YSRCP and TDP to grab ZP chairman post.

According to sources former MLA of Lakkireddypalle G. Dwarakanath Reddy(brother-in-law of Vijayasai Reddy), Kamalapuram YSRCP coordinator D Mallikarjuna Reddy(close relative of YSVijayamma), Rajampet former MLA and YSRCP coordinator A Amarnath Reddy, upcoming leader P Naren Reddy (son of Kamalapuram MLA P Ravindranath Reddy) are making their efforts to please Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to get the post ZP chief..

It may be noted that A Amarnath Reddy had agreed to leave Rajampet MLA ticket to M Mallikarjuna Reddy following directions of party chief in 2019 elections. This will be a positive point for him.

TDP is searching for a suitable candidate for ZP chairman post. Party leadership may consider party's district president R Srinivasulu Reddy or his brother R Ramesh Kumar, sources say.