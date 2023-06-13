Parties opposing Jagan’s pro-poor approach joining hands: Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy

Punganur(Chittoor district): All those unable to digest Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s pro-poor approach are joining hands and trying to brand it as corrupt, said Minister for Energy, Forest and Mines Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy.

Speaking at the SC, ST, BC and Minorities conference held in Punganur on Monday, the Minister sharply reacted to the BJP’s Srikalahasti and Vizag meetings in which the saffron party leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a scathing attack on the YSRCP government and dubbed it as corrupt government. The Minister said political realignment started in the State with all those opposing CM Jagan Mohan Reddy successfully implementing welfare schemes on a massive scale winning the hearts of poor people joining hands to malign the government simply because it is doing good to the poor.

Large number of people belonging to weaker sections from Chittoor and Tirupati districts participated in the meeting while a host of leaders including Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Social Welfare Minister M Nagarjuna, Chittoor MP Reddappa, MLC KRJ Bharath (Kuppam), MLAs Peddireddi Dwarakanath Reddy (Thamballapalle), Nawaz Basha (Madanapalle), Kaile Anil Kumar (Pamarru), MS Babu (Puthalapattu) and YSRCP leaders from the erstwhile Chittoor district attended the meeting.

Earlier, the leaders paid floral tributes to the portrait of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. Minister Peddireddi said that the YSRCP after coming to power remitted more than Rs 2 lakh crore into the accounts of the poor under various welfare schemes which was unprecedented in the State’s history but some disgruntled politicians and political parties with the support of some channels and newspapers unleashed a malicious propaganda against the CM and his government.

Without directly mentioning former Chief Minister and opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu, the senior YSRCP leader said that there is none who are original TDP men in the party which is now full of people who came from the Congress for the sake of power and position and the person leading the party who was also from Congress cheated NT Rama Rao and hijacked the party founded by him. “It is not the TDP that was founded by NTR but packed with power hungry politicians,” he said taking a dig at Naidu.

Peddireddi asserted that his party will get more MP and MLA seats than in the 2014 elections, in the coming 2024 elections.

The leaders including Deputy Chief Minister Narayana Swamy, Social Welfare Minister Nagarjuna, MLA Anil and others were all praise for Minister Ramachandra Reddy for his yeomen contribution towards strengthening the party and development of not only his constituency but the entire district particularly Kuppam where the TDP supremo has been winning Assembly elections since 1989.

Narayana Swamy said that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy did justice to all sections while Chandrababu Naidu did nothing to the poor or to his home district chittoor in his 14 years term as the Chief Minister. Minister Nagarjuna said that people were not in a position to believe the opposition which has been trying to malign the Chief Minister as anti-Dalit. MLA Anil said he was able to win as MLA with a majority of 32,000 votes with the support extended by Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy in 2019.