  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Parts of Andhra Pradesh to receive rains along with thunderstorms today

Parts of Andhra Pradesh to receive rains along with thunderstorms today
x
Highlights

The Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Agency has issued a warning stating that several districts in the state are expected to experience...

The Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Agency has issued a warning stating that several districts in the state are expected to experience thunderstorms and rainfall today.

According to the agency, areas such as Alluri, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Sri Sathyasai, and Tirupati are likely to receive light to moderate rains with scattered thundershowers. Additionally, other districts may also experience light rains accompanied by thundershowers.

Residents in these areas are advised to take necessary precautions and stay indoors during the thunderstorms to ensure their safety. The agency also recommends staying updated on the weather forecasts and following any alerts or warnings issued by local authorities.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X