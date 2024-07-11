Live
Parts of Andhra Pradesh to receive rains along with thunderstorms today
Highlights
The Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Agency has issued a warning stating that several districts in the state are expected to experience...
The Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Agency has issued a warning stating that several districts in the state are expected to experience thunderstorms and rainfall today.
According to the agency, areas such as Alluri, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Sri Sathyasai, and Tirupati are likely to receive light to moderate rains with scattered thundershowers. Additionally, other districts may also experience light rains accompanied by thundershowers.
Residents in these areas are advised to take necessary precautions and stay indoors during the thunderstorms to ensure their safety. The agency also recommends staying updated on the weather forecasts and following any alerts or warnings issued by local authorities.
