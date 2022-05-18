Parvathipuram: Collector Nishant Kumar conducts surprise check at Community Health Centre

G L Puram(Parvathipuram Manyam): District Collector Nishant Kumar of Parvathipuram Manyam said it is necessary to show love and affection to patients. He believes that due to affection and love patients will fetch better results besides better treatment. The collector visited the Community Health Centre (CHC) of G L Puram on Wednesday. He interacted with the patients and enquired the services provided to them.

He urged the villagers to take precautions in view of intensity of the hot sun and asked them to be alert for possible outbreaks of infectious diseases for coming monsoon season. "We are taking precautions to control mosquitoes menace to prevent malaria and dengue outbreaks."

Collector enquired about the biometric attendance of the medical staff, the number of patients in the OP department, the number of deliveries and the number of diseases being recorded in different seasons. Collector appealed that efforts should be made to provide better healing with the existing staff. Later, he visited Grama Sachivalayams. K Hemalatha, RDO of Palakonda, Salman Raju, MPDO, Rajender, Deputy Tasildar and Sivarama Krishna, APO were present.