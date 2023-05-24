Parvathipuram: Govt gives forest clearances for roads

Parvathipuram: Several remote villages in Parvathipuram manyam district will get road connectivity as the district administration has given administration sanctions for roads.

District level Forest Rights Committee has given forest clearances for five roads in Seethampeta, Kurupam and Gummalakshmi puram mandals.

The District level Forest Rights Committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of district collector Nishant Kumar at Collectorate on Tuesday.

Road works were proposed under RCPLWEA programme to Puthikavalasa road to Dwarabandam for 5 km with a cost of Rs 3.02 crores of Seethampeta mandal, Aviri R&B road to Marripadu R&B road up to mandal boundary for 6.80 km with a cost of Rs 4.67 crores, Aviri R&B road junction to Dimmidijola upto mandal boundary for 6 kms with a cost of Rs 4.66 crores, Antijola to Maniga up to mandal boundary for 2.30 km with a cost of Rs 1.58 crores of Kurupam mandal and Deruvada to Vanakabadi for 2.80 km with a cost of Rs 2.63 crores of Gumma Lakshmipuram mandal.

Revenue, Tribal welfare and forest department officials have verified the approval of forest clearances to the roads. Joint Collector and ITDA Project Officer, Parvathipuram C Vishnu Charan, Seethampeta ITDA Project Officer Kalpana Kumari, District Forest Officer GAP Prasuna and others were present.