Live
- Pavan Datta of Tirupati secures 22nd rank in Civil Services
- Tirupati: TDP stages protest against power cuts, tariff hike
- Latest technology to be used to beef up security at Tirumala
- Hyderabad: City banks bereft of rush over exchange of Rs 2,000 notes
- Mahbubanagar: MV Raman School students bag top marks in CBSE 10 results
- Wanaparthy: Work of 59 health centres, 38 village dispensary sub-centres on
- Khammam: Officials told to finish renovation works before reopening of schools
- New Delhi: Government plans to link birth, death data with electoral rolls
- Narayanpet: SP jubilant over daughter’s feat in Civils
- New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi listens to 'Mann Ki Baat' of drivers
Parvathipuram: Govt gives forest clearances for roads
Several remote villages in Parvathipuram manyam district will get road connectivity as the district administration has given administration sanctions for roads.
Parvathipuram: Several remote villages in Parvathipuram manyam district will get road connectivity as the district administration has given administration sanctions for roads.
District level Forest Rights Committee has given forest clearances for five roads in Seethampeta, Kurupam and Gummalakshmi puram mandals.
The District level Forest Rights Committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of district collector Nishant Kumar at Collectorate on Tuesday.
Road works were proposed under RCPLWEA programme to Puthikavalasa road to Dwarabandam for 5 km with a cost of Rs 3.02 crores of Seethampeta mandal, Aviri R&B road to Marripadu R&B road up to mandal boundary for 6.80 km with a cost of Rs 4.67 crores, Aviri R&B road junction to Dimmidijola upto mandal boundary for 6 kms with a cost of Rs 4.66 crores, Antijola to Maniga up to mandal boundary for 2.30 km with a cost of Rs 1.58 crores of Kurupam mandal and Deruvada to Vanakabadi for 2.80 km with a cost of Rs 2.63 crores of Gumma Lakshmipuram mandal.
Revenue, Tribal welfare and forest department officials have verified the approval of forest clearances to the roads. Joint Collector and ITDA Project Officer, Parvathipuram C Vishnu Charan, Seethampeta ITDA Project Officer Kalpana Kumari, District Forest Officer GAP Prasuna and others were present.