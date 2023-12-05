Parvathipuram: Man gets 20 years RI in POCSO case

Parvathipuram: The special court of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) imposed 20 years of rigorous imprisonment besides slapping a fine of Rs 4,000 on a 19-year-old man convicted for molesting a minor girl in Parvathipuram Manyam district.

District SP Viranth Patil informed on Monday that Botsa Kamesh, 19, of Parvathipuram town lured a a minor girl with false promises of marriage as well as emotionally blackmailing her that he would commit suicide if she doesn’t agree to physical relationship with him. When she got pregnant, he refused to marry her and even offered some medicine to abort her pregnancy.

The girl and her mother lodged a complaint with Parvathipuram town police on September 15, 2022. Based on the compliant, a case was registered and the investigation officers

could produce all evidence before court.

After few hearings, judge of POCSO cases Nagamani pronounced the judgement. SP Patil appreciated DSPs A Subhash, SR Harshitha and ASI M Satyanarayana for putting in all efforts to prove the guilt of the accused.