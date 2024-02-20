Parvathipuram: Pachipenta free from anaemia

Parvathipuram: Parvathipuram Manyam district administration has successfully controlled anaemia among tribal population, which was found to be the main health problem effecting their lives.

As part of efforts to eradicate the problem, the district administration rolled out Mandal Level Anaemic Action Plan (Anaemic Action Plan) under the supervision of MPDOs. A team consisting of ANM, ASHA, Anganwadi and women police has been appointed in these committees. These teams identify the anaemic people within their jurisdiction in the mandal and record their details. The adoption officers meet the adoptees at least three times a month and observe whether they are taking nutrition, iron folic acid tablets and observe whether the nutritional food provided by the government is being consumed by the person.

Pachipenta is one of the remote mandals where the tribal population is high. The district administration has given special attention to Pachipenta mandal and assigned the responsibility to K Lakshmikanth, MPDO, to control the problem in targeted period.

As of November 1, 2023, there were 361 pregnant women in the mandal, while 48 pregnant women (13.29 per cent) had haemoglobin less than 8 but within a span of one year, the number of haemoglobin deficiency women is reached to zero by January 1, 2024.

As many as 408 lactating mothers, who are suffering from deficiency also brought out of the situation.

District collector Nishant Kumar said that the aim is to make the district anaemia free. He said that anaemia is a major problem among children, lactating mothers and pregnant women and all measures have been taken to overcome it. That is why the district is implementing an action plan for the prevention of anaemia and PRISM 10 (Project for Reduction of Infant Mortality Rate below 10) project. He said that the staff have offered Sampoorna Poshana kits and folic acid tablets besides fruits and vegetables along with dry fruits to enhance their health standards. The staff has closely monitored their health conditions and even they adopted the pregnant women to restore the complete health, he said .