Passengers unhappy over insufficient bus services

Srikakulam: Passengers are unhappy about insufficient bus services arranged by the APSRTC to rural and remote areas in the district, particularly in the wake of Sankranthi festival.
It will be long holiday for people as they started to their native villages from Friday itself to enjoy Sankranti.
Second Saturday and Sunday add to Sankranti festival which would be celebrated from Monday to Wednesday as Bhogi, Makara Sankranti and Kanuma.
In view of shortage of bus services, passengers had to wait for hours together at APSRTC complex in Srikakulam city.
The complex premises turned crowded by evening on Friday while stood on their feet for hours eagerly looking for buses to reach their destinations.
