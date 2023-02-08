Pat for nature farming techniques in AP

Guntur: Yves Noel Leclerc, the global director of multinational food manufacturing company, McCain Foods, said that the techniques followed by the farmers in Guntur are exemplary. After visiting natural farming system and farm produce here on Tuesday, he said that they are of good quality, tasty and safe for consumption, according to Srikar, the representative of Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (APRySS).

Yves Noel Leclerc along with Indian partner of McCain Foods Bhavik Kumar Brahmbhatt went through various natural farming sites in the district. He came to India to learn natural farming techniques followed by Indian farmers, who are producing potatoes marketed by McCain Foods. The MNC has been marketing potatoes procured from various countries. McCain Foods wants to closely work with APRySS which is promoting natural farming widely in AP.

The McCain team visited Nutakki, Kothapalem, Revendrapadu and other villages in Guntur district to get first-hand information about natural farming and how the RySS convinced the farmers to go for natural farming.

They interacted with Usha Rani, who has been marketing natural farming products at national level. They evinced interest to know the inter-cropping system of turmeric, vegetables and cereals in the plantain gardens. The team also visited the kitchen garden of a housewife Bharati in Nutakki village. They observed the demonstration of making and using liquid and solid Jivamrutham, Neemastram and Bijamrutam.

Andhra Pradesh Community-Managed Natural Farming Project district project manager Rajakumari accompanied the team of McCain Foods.