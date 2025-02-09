Live
- KL Rahul left surprised by huge crowd at Barabati Stadium for India's practice session
- ‘Cong will bite the dust in local body polls’
- BJP dominates elections nationwide, says Purandeswari
- Addl Collector inspects nursery, checks plants grown for Vanamahotsavam programme
- BC caste census a mess says Munnuru Kapu Sangam
- Market Outlook: Delhi polls' outcome, Q3 earnings, inflation data set to drive D-Street action
- Shivangi Verma reveals why she agreed to play Prabhu Deva’s love interest in ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’
- Karisma Kapoor reminisces about her ‘Hum Saath - Saath Hain’ days
- Private teachers will be provided with job, health security says Narender Reddy
- Kiara Advani gives a peek into her ‘Happy Sunday’ reads
Just In
Pattikonda hospital to be upgraded to 100-bed facility
MLA K E Shyam Kumar inaugurated the operation theatre at the Pattikonda Government Hospital in Kurnool district on Saturday.
Pattikonda (Kurnool district) : MLA K E Shyam Kumar inaugurated the operation theatre at the Pattikonda Government Hospital in Kurnool district on Saturday.
The first Caesarean operation performed at the newly-opened facility resulted in the birth of a baby boy. The MLA personally handed over a cash gift to the newborn. Following this, he held a meeting with the doctors and instructed the medical staff to take necessary steps to provide better healthcare services to the patients.
During his address, he stated that Caesarean operations had not been conducted in the hospital for the past five years due to a lack of funds under the previous YSRCP government. He emphasised that under the current coalition government, arrangements had been made to ensure that Caesarean operations were conducted in government hospitals.
MLA Shyam Kumar enquired about the availability of essential infrastructure, medical supplies and technical staff. He inspected the government hospital, examined the supply of medicines, and interacted with the patients regarding the quality of medical services provided.
Considering that the hospital receives 600 to 900 patients daily, he assured that more doctors would be appointed if necessary. He also discussed medical services and facilities with the attending doctors. He announced that the Pattikonda divisional government hospital would be upgraded from a 30-bed facility to a 100-bed hospital.
Following this, the MLA administered the oath to the newly-appointed members of the Hospital Development Committee. KE Shyam Kumar took charge as the chairman, while TDP district vice-president Sambasiva Reddy, advocate Suresh and Telugu Yuvatha state leader Battina Lokanath were sworn in as directors. Several TDP leaders, party workers and government medical staff participated in the event.