Pattikonda hospital to be upgraded to 100-bed facility

Pattikonda (Kurnool district) : MLA K E Shyam Kumar inaugurated the operation theatre at the Pattikonda Government Hospital in Kurnool district on Saturday.

The first Caesarean operation performed at the newly-opened facility resulted in the birth of a baby boy. The MLA personally handed over a cash gift to the newborn. Following this, he held a meeting with the doctors and instructed the medical staff to take necessary steps to provide better healthcare services to the patients.

During his address, he stated that Caesarean operations had not been conducted in the hospital for the past five years due to a lack of funds under the previous YSRCP government. He emphasised that under the current coalition government, arrangements had been made to ensure that Caesarean operations were conducted in government hospitals.

MLA Shyam Kumar enquired about the availability of essential infrastructure, medical supplies and technical staff. He inspected the government hospital, examined the supply of medicines, and interacted with the patients regarding the quality of medical services provided.

Considering that the hospital receives 600 to 900 patients daily, he assured that more doctors would be appointed if necessary. He also discussed medical services and facilities with the attending doctors. He announced that the Pattikonda divisional government hospital would be upgraded from a 30-bed facility to a 100-bed hospital.

Following this, the MLA administered the oath to the newly-appointed members of the Hospital Development Committee. KE Shyam Kumar took charge as the chairman, while TDP district vice-president Sambasiva Reddy, advocate Suresh and Telugu Yuvatha state leader Battina Lokanath were sworn in as directors. Several TDP leaders, party workers and government medical staff participated in the event.