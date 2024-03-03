  • Menu
‘Pattu Vastrams’ presented to srisailam mallanna

Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple at Dwaraka Tirumala presenting silk robes to Srisailam Lord on Saturday
On the occasion of Shivaratri Brahmotsavams, the authorities of Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple at Dwaraka Tirumala, have presented pattu vastrams to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi on Saturday.

Srisailam (Nandyal district): On the occasion of Shivaratri Brahmotsavams, the authorities of Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple at Dwaraka Tirumala, have presented pattu vastrams to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi on Saturday.

In a press release, the authorities of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple stated that Vice Executive Officer Babu Rao, vice chief priest Konduri Janardhanacharyulu, Peddinti Phani Kumar, Assistant Executive Officer P Nataraja Rao and others presented the silk robes. Upon their arrival, Srisailam temple EO D Peddiraju and priests welcomed them and special prayers were offered to the silk robes at Raja Gopuram and later they were presented to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi. Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple Trust Board members Anasuya, Subba Rao, Padma Jyothi, Venkateshwara Rao and Srinivasa Rao were also present while presenting the silken robes.

