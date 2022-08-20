Pawan alleges 'jungle justice' in state

Sidhavatam (YSR district): Asserting that Jana Sena Party was committed to eradicate the backwardness of Rayalaseema, party chief Pawan Kalyan appealed to the people to support him in bringing golden era to the region.

Addressing huge gathering after distributing Rs 1.87 crore to 186 families of the deceased farmers here on Saturday, the JSP president said despite many chief ministers of the state hailing from Rayalaseema in the united Andhra Pradesh, they could not end backwardness of the region for clarity on the problems.

He lamented that the Seema is known for its great culture and literary legacy having given birth to many poets and writers was still influence of slavery. "Once it was birth place of poem but now it is a hub of liquor flow," he said.

Without naming Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who hails from the district, Pawan Kalyan alleged that 'jungle justice' is being followed in AP as IAS and IPS officials were acting as agents of one person with little regard to laws.

He said his elder brother Chiranjeevi had to sit before Jagan Mohan Reddy with folded hands when he met him to discuss problems of film industry. "It was sad to see a person who aspired to be CM of the state to sitting before such immature politician like Jagan Mohan Mohan Reddy in such a posture," he remarked.

Pawan said providing social and economic empowerment to the all communities was the only solution to the problems of backwardness. He said if his brother had not merged Praja Rajyam Party (PRP) in the Congress the condition of the state would not be like this. He said that some leaders now in YSRCP had played crucial in merging PRP in the Congress by misguiding his brother for their selfish motives.

Party Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar and others were present.