Pawan assumes office as Deputy Chief Minister

Vijayawada : Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan assumed office as Deputy Chief Minister, minister for panchayat raj and rural development, forests and environment at his camp office in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Pawan Kalyan, who drove straight from Jana Sena Party office at Mangalagiri to his camp office in Vijayawada was welcomed by Vedic pundits with Poorna Kumbam. After offering prayers to Lord Venkateswara Samy, he assumed office at 10.30 am.

Later, he affixed his first signature on file regarding linking National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme to horticulture crops and file on construction of buildings in tribal villages.

Panchayat raj and rural Development principal secretary Sasibhushan Kumar, commissioner Kannababu, chief conservator of forests Chiranjeevi Chowdary, Pawan Kalyan brother Nagababu and others were present.

On his assuming office, civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar and tourism minister Kandula Durgesh, both from JSP, congratulated Pawan Kalyan. Party MP T Uday Srinivas, MLAs Konathala Ramakrishna, Lokam Madhavi, Panchakarla ramesh, Sundarpu Vijaykumar, Vamsikrishna Srinivas, Arani Srinivasulu, Mandali Buddha Prasad, A Sridhar, Pithapuram TDP in-charge S V S N Varma, former minister Kothapali Subbarayudu and others were present.

Later, Pawan Kalyan conducted a review meeting on panchayat raj and rural development.

