Pawan drift baffles BJP

Vijayawada: The sudden turn of political developments in the state seems to have created a flutter both in the ruling party as well in the state BJP.

While the YSRCP has decided to intensify its verbal attack against Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu, the state BJP stood badly exposed and the dissension within the party had come to fore.

The comments made by former state BJP president Kanna Lakshminarayana on his successor Somu Veerraju had made the party high command to focus its attention on the state unit. It may also lead to the change of the state president and co-in-charge of AP BJP Sunil Deodhar.

It is learnt that BJP national president J P Nadda spoke to Somu on Thursday and expressed his displeasure over the developments. Nadda, it is said, was unhappy with Somu for allowing Pawan Kalyan to distance his party from the BJP.

He also spoke to Kanna Lakshminarayana. It is learnt that Kanna had told Nadda that he stands by every word he had said. He reportedly said that he had brought the issue of the unilateral decisions being taken by the state president to the notice of the party high command but not corrective measures were taken. Kanna was also of the opinion that both Somu and Sunil were going soft on the YSRCP government.

Meanwhile, at a press conference on Thursday, Somu Veerraju gave measured replies to the questions asked. He maintained that it was only the BJP which was fighting the YSRCP. He said the BJP had organized 700 meetings in 174 Assembly constituencies.

Regarding Pawan Kalyan being unhappy at non-cooperation from the state BJP, he said, "Pawan claimed that he was close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Then how can I come in between."

Meanwhile, 13 district BJP presidents told the party high command that they would quit if no action was taken against Somu Veerraju.