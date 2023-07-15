Live
Pawan has no right to speak on Hindu Dharma: Minister Kottu Satyanarayana
Andhra Pradesh Endowment Minister Kottu Satyanarayana criticized Pawan Kalyan, stating that he is not qualified to speak on Hindu culture. Speaking to media on Saturday, he accused Pawan of lacking respect for the institution of marriage and claimed that he was merely reading a script written by someone else.
Responding to allegations on Annavaram temple, Minister Satyanarayana highlighted the significant number of marriages that take place in Annavaram each year, however, he clarified that temple management is not responsible for these weddings. The minister also mentioned efforts are being made to eliminate the middleman system and regularise the marriage process in Annavaram.
BC Welfare Minister Venugopala Krishna expressed his anger towards Pawan Kalyan, accusing him of pretending, cheating, and failing to adhere to Hindu Dharma. Minister Krishna criticized Pawan for speaking inappropriately about Chief Minister Jagan and opined that nobody would pay attention to Pawan if he talked about Hindu Dharma. He said that Pawan Kalyan is making false allegations by flaring caste and religious differences in each area.
Stating that Pawan is working at the behest of Chandrababu by taking package, Venugopala Krishna said that the latter could not allow the lone MLA from his party to sit beside him in the press conference.
Addressing a public meeting as part of second leg at Tanuku on Friday, Pawan Kalyan levelled allegations on Annavaram temple and accused chief minister Jagan Reddy of showing disrespect to Hindu Dharma.