Pawan holds meeting with Jana Sena leaders, will head to Avanigadda for Varahi Yatra

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has arrived at the party office in Mangalagiri, where he held meetings with key party leaders. Pawan is scheduled to depart for Avanigadda at 1 o'clock in the afternoon, where he will conduct a public meeting at the sports ground of the Government Degree College.

After the Avanigadda meeting, the Jana sena party chief will proceed to Machilipatnam, where Pawan will participate in various programs tomorrow.



Pawan will also meet with Jana Sena leaders from Krishna district on Monday followed by program called Janavani will be organized to gather public issues and concerns on October 3. On the 4th, Pawan will visit Pedana, followed by a visit to Kaikaluru constituencies on the 5th.



The expectations for Varahi Yatra have significantly increased this time, especially since it is taking place after the announcement of TDP-Jana sena alliance. Hindupuram MLA Balakrishna has also expressed his support for Varahi Yatra.



All the eyes were on Pawan Kalyan as to how he would take on YSRCP government in the meeting. It remains to be seen whether the Jana Sena chief responds to Chandrababu's arrest.