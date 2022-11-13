Pawan Kalyan alleges of irregularities over Housing scheme, says will report to PM

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has alleged that a big scam has taken place in the name of Jagananna houses in AP. Jana Sena chief has made sensational allegations of large-scale exploitation of 23,400 crores. He said that he would personally give a report to Prime Minister Modi on the corruption in the name of Jagananna houses.



He called on everyone to question the irregularities of the government and announced that he would give free sand if he comes to power.. Pawan made it clear that he would not remove even a single welfare scheme.

Pawan visited Gunkalam of Vizianagaram district as part of the Jagananna Illu Pedalandariki Kannillu program. Pawan criticised YSRCP leaders for going to Delhi and complaining against him.

As part of this programme, Pawan inspected the Jagananna Colony at Gunkalam in Vizianagaram district. Earlier, on the road from Visakhapatnam to Vizianagaram, Jana Sena leaders, activists and people welcomed Pawan Kalyan.