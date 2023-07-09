Pawan Kalyan arrives in Eluru, to start second phase Varahi Yatra

Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan was warmly welcomed by several party leaders and workers upon his arrival in Eluru. Reddy Appalanaidu, the in-charge of Eluru, Ghantasala Venkatalakshmi, the in-charge of Denduluru, and Kotikalapudi Govinda Rao were among those who extended their greetings to Pawan Kalyan.



During his visit, Pawan Kalyan paid tributes to the statue of SV Ranga Rao at Eluru bypass. He then proceeded to Kranti Kalyana Mandapam, where a rally was organised.

Earlier, Jana Sena party leaders and workers, led by district leaders such as Chalamachetty Ramesh, had gathered in large numbers at Hanuman junction on the national highway in Krishna Bapulapadu mandal to welcome Pawan. Pawan Kalyan was greeted by Jana Sena leaders and activists, who accompanied him for about three kilometers.

In Gannavaram Constituency, Janasena leaders and activists also gave a warm welcome to Pawan Kalyan as he made his way to Eluru for the second phase of the Varahi Yatra. Pawan Kalyan greeted the supporters from atop his car during the rally.