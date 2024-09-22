Live
- BJP MP accuses Bengal govt of artificially jacking up onion prices
- Arsenal will be going to Manchester City to win: Bukayo Saka
- Bengal govt withdraws representation in DVRRC
- Doubts over continuation of Cong-Left Front bonhomie in Bengal
- GST 2.0 will further ease tax compliances and boost economic growth
- AP likely to receive rains for next three days amid formation of low pressure area
- Telangana Braces for Heavy Rain as IMD Issues Yellow Alert
- Coming back to Test cricket, where I belong the most, is special, says Pant
- YS Jagan writes to PM Modi, seeks inquiry into Tirupati laddu controversy
- Kejriwal questions if RSS okay with BJP's politics
Just In
Pawan Kalyan begins 11-day Deeksha over Tirumala laddu controversy
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has initiated a deeksha that will last for 11 days over Tirumala laddu controversy.
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has initiated a deeksha that will last for 11 days over Tirumala laddu controversy. A special pooja was conducted at the Dashavatara Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Nambur, Guntur District, marking the beginning of his spiritual journey.
Speaking after the initiation, Kalyan condemned the previous government's actions and emphasized a strong stance against any actions that could hurt the sentiments of individuals belonging to different religions.
Kalyan reiterated concerns he previously raised regarding the adulteration and declining quality of prasadams and called for collective awareness and accountability in preserving religious sanctity.
After the 11 days of Deeksha, Kalyan likely to visit Tirumala Srivara to further express his devotion.