Pawan Kalyan begins 11-day Deeksha over Tirumala laddu controversy

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has initiated a deeksha that will last for 11 days over Tirumala laddu controversy. A special pooja was conducted at the Dashavatara Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Nambur, Guntur District, marking the beginning of his spiritual journey.

Speaking after the initiation, Kalyan condemned the previous government's actions and emphasized a strong stance against any actions that could hurt the sentiments of individuals belonging to different religions.



Kalyan reiterated concerns he previously raised regarding the adulteration and declining quality of prasadams and called for collective awareness and accountability in preserving religious sanctity.

After the 11 days of Deeksha, Kalyan likely to visit Tirumala Srivara to further express his devotion.