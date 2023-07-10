Live
- Dell Technologies Partners with Intel to Launch AI Skills Lab at the Lords Institute of Engineering & Technology in Telangana
- Gold falls by Rs 95 to Rs 59,505; silver flat
- Weight Loss: Habits That Can Help You In Burning Belly Fat
- World Population Day 2023: Understand its importance
- Sawan Somwar 2023: How to celebrate? Wishes and messages
- Sawan Somwar 2023 Calendar: Shravan Start and End Date, List of Sawan Somwar, Puja Vidhi, Significance & Mantra
- IIM Sambalpur welcomes MBA Batch, with 60% female students
- MLA Siddu Savadi alleged ISIS behind murder of Jain monk
- Shravan Vrat Tips: Foods You Can Try On Fast Day
- Nothing to open five service centres in India in 2024
Pawan Kalyan cannot dethrone CM Jagan, says Posani
“If Pawan is so powerful, then why he could not make Chiranjeevi the Chief Minister when Praja Rajyam Party was formed in the past”
Amaravati: APFDC chairman Posani Krishna Murali has urged Pawan Kalyan to refrain from making allegations against CM Jagan. Posani challenged that Pawan to show even a single proof that Jagan was involved in corruption.
Posani opined, he did not think that Pawan had the guts to contest in 175 seats and wondered how Pawan can defeat CM Jagan.
Posani made it clear that Pawan is not that strong to dethrone Jagan. If Pawan is so powerful, then why he could not make Chiranjeevi the Chief Minister when Praja Rajyam Party was formed in the past.
Posani criticized that Jagan is younger than Pawan because of his age, and Pawan cannot bear the fact that someone younger than him is on the chief minister's chair. He clarified that Pawan Kalyan, who said that he was personally targeted, started cursing first.
Moreover, he suggested that Pawan is also cheating the Kapus, and it is not appropriate for Pawan to insult Mudragada Padmanabham, who has sacrificed positions for the Kapus.