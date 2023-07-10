Pawan Kalyan cannot dethrone CM Jagan, says Posani

Amaravati: APFDC chairman Posani Krishna Murali has urged Pawan Kalyan to refrain from making allegations against CM Jagan. Posani challenged that Pawan to show even a single proof that Jagan was involved in corruption.



Posani opined, he did not think that Pawan had the guts to contest in 175 seats and wondered how Pawan can defeat CM Jagan.

Posani made it clear that Pawan is not that strong to dethrone Jagan. If Pawan is so powerful, then why he could not make Chiranjeevi the Chief Minister when Praja Rajyam Party was formed in the past.

Posani criticized that Jagan is younger than Pawan because of his age, and Pawan cannot bear the fact that someone younger than him is on the chief minister's chair. He clarified that Pawan Kalyan, who said that he was personally targeted, started cursing first.

Moreover, he suggested that Pawan is also cheating the Kapus, and it is not appropriate for Pawan to insult Mudragada Padmanabham, who has sacrificed positions for the Kapus.