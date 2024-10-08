Pawan Kalyan Condemns Pithapuram Rape Incident, Promises Support for Victim

In a strong response to the recent rape of a young girl in Pithapuram, Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, expressed his outrage and condolences during a press conference. The incident, which took place on Monday evening at the Madhavapuram garbage dumping site, has shocked the local community.



Deputy CM Kalyan emphasized that such heinous acts cannot be ignored and expressed deep concern for the victim, who is currently recovering in the hospital. The girl was reportedly in distress after discovering that she had been assaulted after consuming alcohol. Kalyan urged the community to stand together and condemn this inhumane act.

Local residents played a crucial role in the swift apprehension of the accused, demonstrating vigilance during the incident. Kalyan praised their actions, stating that without their intervention, the perpetrator might have evaded capture.

Pawan Kalyan ordered health authorities to ensure the victim receives the best possible medical care. He reiterated the state government's commitment to provide comprehensive support to the victim and her family, pledging that the accused will face severe punishment and that there would be no leniency in the case.

Kalyan also called on police forces to remain vigilant and proactive in preventing similar incidents in the future. Additionally, local Janasena leaders have visited the victim’s family, offering encouragement and assistance during this difficult time. The Deputy Chief Minister urged citizens to remain alert and work together to prevent such tragic occurrences from happening again in the community.