Pawan Kalyan condoles death of Manmohan Singh

In a heartfelt statement, actor and politician Pawan Kalyan expressed his deep condolences following the news of the passing of former Prime Minister of India, Manmohan Singh. The respected leader, known for his pivotal role in revolutionizing the Indian economy, left an indelible mark on the country's development, he said.

Pawan Kalyan reflected on Singh's remarkable journey, highlighting his distinguished service as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India and Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) before assuming the role of Finance Minister. "Shri Manmohan Singh was a pioneer of revolutionary reforms in the Indian economy. The reforms undertaken during his tenure propelled our economy to new heights," Kalyan stated.





Bharat mourns the demise of a great statesman, a visionary economist, a man of humility , intellect and a former Prime Minister, Padma Vibhushan Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. His leadership transformed the nation’s trajectory. As Finance Minister under Prime Minister Sri PV Narasimha… pic.twitter.com/bxaAnIxvFD — Deputy CMO, Andhra Pradesh (@APDeputyCMO) December 26, 2024





The actor-politician acknowledged the profound impact Singh's contributions have had on the nation, describing them as truly memorable. Pawan Kalyan concluded by offering prayers for Singh’s soul and extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

As India mourns the loss of a beloved leader, tributes continue to pour in, celebrating the legacy of Manmohan Singh, a visionary who played a crucial role in shaping the country's economic landscape.