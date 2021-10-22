Pawan Kalyan demands for change of Kurnool district name after Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah

Jana Sena chief and Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan has brought the new demand to the fore in Andhra Pradesh politics to rename the name of Kurnool district with Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah. The Jana sena party today released a statement to this effect. Pawan Kalyan said the no government has named a scheme or project with Sanjeevaiah's name and asserted that Jana Sena party would take up the job after the transfer of power if the current YSRCP government does not change the name of the Kurnool district.

Pawan Kalyan said that there were some inspirations behind their party journey and aspirations. Pawan said Damodaram Sanjeevaiah and Burugula Ramakrishna Rao are the ones who fought for the unity of Telugu people at the time of the formation of the linguistic states. Pawan said that in that order, he also resigned as the Chief Minister and opined such leaders were the inspiration for the Jana Sena party.

Moreover, PV Narasimha Rao was one of the greats who brought many reforms to the United Andhra Pradesh as the Chief Minister. Pawan said that many land reforms have been introduced. After becoming the Prime Minister, economic reforms have been introduced and the country has been taken to another level.



