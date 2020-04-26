Pawan Kalyan demands govt to compensate farmers hit by unseasonal rains

Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan demanded the state government to immediately provide compensation to farmers who have been affected by premature rains which have ravaged rice, maize and horticultural crops in the state and farmers have been left in the loss. He issued a statement on Sunday. They said that the crop was already submerged in various parts of the country.

Pawan Kalyan has called on the government to implement relief measures for the affected paddy farmers. He demanded the government to pay MSP to damaged grains. He alleged local farmers were not getting minimum support prices due to grains being imported from other areas. He suggested that the grains from other states be halted.

Pawan Kalyan also said that premature rains along with corona have severely affected farmers. He said Rs 3,000 crore, which has been allotted to the Price Stabilization Fund in the financial year 2019- 20 be utilized to help farmers. "The idea of doubling the water tariffs from farmers is not correct, and it should be withdrawn immediately," Pawan said.

Meanwhile, the state has witnessed 81 new cases taking the tally to 1097 along with 231 recovered cases and 31 fatal cases. The government is taking all measures to curb coronavirus cases.