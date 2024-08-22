Pawan Kalyan Expresses Concern Over Atchutapuram blast, Calls for Enhanced Safety Measures

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Janasena leader, Pawan Kalyan, expressed shock regarding the recent factory accident in Atchutapuram, describing it as a tragic event that must not be overlooked. During a media conference held at the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat on Thursday, Kalyan addressed key issues surrounding the incident and the state of industrial safety in the region.



The Deputy Chief Minister revealed that the accident occurred when a worker was transitioning from the second floor to the ground floor. Kalyan stated that he had mandated a safety audit from the onset of his tenure, but factory owners claimed ignorance or expressed fear regarding compliance. He acknowledged numerous deficiencies in protective measures across many industries and emphasized the urgent need for change.

Kalyan announced that he would personally visit Visakhapatnam to oversee safety measures and convene meetings with industry leaders. He stressed that special attention would be given to protective regulations starting in September. Kalyan ordered local authorities to conduct pollution audits and implement adequate measures to safeguard workers and the public.

Acknowledging that compensation would be provided in the event of accidents, Kalyan underlined the collective responsibility to mitigate ew while ensuring that the business environment remains conducive for industrial growth. He reiterated the importance of protecting the lives of workers and the public in the pursuit of economic development.