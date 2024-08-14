Pawan Kalyan extend Independence Day wishes, Calls for Unity and Celebration

In a heartfelt message to the nation, actor and political leader Pawan Kalyan extended his warm greetings to all Indians on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day. He emphasized the importance of remembering the noble souls who sacrificed their lives for the freedom and independence of the country, stating, "Our nation is built on the foundations of their sacrifices."

Pawan Kalyan highlighted that the spirit of freedom should transcend mere memory, serving instead as a guiding compass for future generations. "The fighting spirit of our freedom fighters is a lesson for our eternal life," he remarked, calling it a mantra that reminds us of the need to continuously strive for the development of our motherland.





In support of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's initiative, the Har Ghar Tiranga program, Pawan Kalyan urged citizens to hoist the national flag at every home, signifying unity and respect for the sacrifices made for independence. "Let us celebrate the Tiranga in a festive atmosphere within our villages," he encouraged, noting the importance of raising funds for the festival as instructed by the coalition government in the state.



On this momentous occasion, Pawan Kalyan called upon everyone to proudly display the tricolor and honor the sacrifices that have granted us our freedom. Together, he said, let us remember the essence of independence and partake in the celebrations that reflect our unyielding spirit as a nation.