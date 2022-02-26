Pawan Kalyan fans in AP put up flexes thanking CM KCR on Bheemla Nayak benefit show

Massive cutouts of thanking Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao alongside of Janasena chief and powerstar Pawan Kalyan were put up by the actor's fans outside the theatre in Vijayawada on the occasion of Bheemla Nayak release.

The fans thanked the Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao as the government allowed an extra show and and also benefit shows along with lenient ticket pricing for Bheemla Nayak. They featured the Chief Minister on a flexe in Krishnalanka stating 'Hats off CM KCR'.

It is known that the Andhra Pradesh government restricted the benefit show for the Pawan Kalyan's latest offering Bheemla Nayak fuming the actor's fans. The AP government also made it clear that there will be no additional shows for the Power Star Pawan Kalyan starrer. It is also notified that the prices of the movie tickets should be according to government regulations.