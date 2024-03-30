Pawan Kalyan gears up for election campaign, to visit Pithapuram today

With the general elections approaching, major political parties in Andhra Pradesh are gearing up for the election campaign. TDP leader Nara Chandrababu has already started his campaign under the name of Praja Galam, while YCP chief and AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy has begun his campaign from the 27th of this month under the name Memanta Siddham. Meanwhile, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is also preparing to begin his election campaign.

Pawan Kalyan, who had previously undertaken the Varahi Yatra in several places in the state, is now gearing up for the campaign in the name of Varahi Yatra. It is reported that Pawan Kalyan will start his election campaign from Pithapuram, where he is going to contest in the upcoming elections. He will visit one of the Ashtadasa Mahashakti Peethas, Puruhatika Ammavari, before heading to meet with TDP in-charge Verma and participate in a public meeting in Chebrolu.

Nadendla Manohar, the party's PAC chairman, announced that Pawan Kalyan will conduct the election campaign in about 10 constituencies across the state in the first round of election campaign after his visit to Pithapuram. The schedule for the first phase of the election campaign includes visits to Tenali, Nellimarla, Anakapalli, Yalamanchili, Pendurthi, Kakinada rural, and other constituencies.

The first round of the election campaign will begin on March 30 in Pithapuram and will continue until April 12, with open meetings and interactions with party leaders and activists. Pawan Kalyan is expected to actively engage with the public in these constituencies and promote the party's agenda leading up to the general elections.