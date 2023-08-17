Pawan Kalyan holds Janavani in Vizag, meets physically challenged people

Jana Sena Janavani program is taking place at Dasapalla Hotel in the Visakhapatnam city, where people with disabilities had the opportunity to meet with Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan. During the meeting, the individuals shared the challenges they face, and Janasena has assured them of justice and support.



Pawan Kalyan expressed his concern over the disabled persons not getting the certificates and financial assistance. He said that the laws should be implemented properly to protect the rights of disabled individuals. Pawan suggested the need for legislation to punish those who trouble the disabled.

Janasena also criticized the government for providing a mere Ra. 3,000 and not taking comprehensive action to support the disabled community. He assured that if he forms the government, the disabled will be given a priority. Pawan promised to provide loans, jobs, and employment opportunities for disabled individuals, ensuring their financial independence and empowerment.