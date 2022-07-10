Pawan Kalyan holds Janavani-Janasena Bharosa program, receives complaints

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan organised 'Janavani-Janasena Bharosa' program in Vijayawada and received petitions from the people of Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts, which would be forwarded to the officials of the concerned departments. He promised to do his best to solve public problems and demanded that the government should respond to and solve public problems. Pawan said that Janavani will be held on July 17 in Bhimavaram.



The contract employees of the electricity department handed over the petition to Pawan complaining that they are suffering a lot due to the intermediary system. Speaking on this occasion, Pawan said that Jagan had promised during the election that contract employees would be made regular, but it has not been implemented so far. He promised to bring pressure on the government and do justice to the employees.

On the occasion of the Tholi Ekadashi, Jana Sena Party leader Pawan Kalyan visited Lord Venkateswara Swamy at Nambur Dashavatara and Participated in special pujas. Vedic scholars who welcomed Pawan Kalyan given blessings to him after worship. The temple staff distributed Tirtha Prasadam.