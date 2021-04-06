Pawan Kalyan incapable leader, says Minister Velampalli Srinivas Rao

Vijayawada: Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas Rao on Monday asked Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan why did he fail to question then Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu during TDP regime when 40 temples were demolished in Vijayawada city alone during the Krishna Pushkaralu.

He said that Pawan Kalyan has no stability in the politics and is incapable of contesting elections. YSRCP cadre will not tolerate, if Pawan Kalyan continues criticising Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said that Pawan Kalyan frequently changes his viewpoint by confusing people and the voters. The minister on Monday inaugurated the road laying works in 47 division in one-town at an estimated cost of Rs 22.35 lakh.

Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi and corporators were present at the event. Speaking on the occasion, Velampalli questioned Pawan Kalyan why he did not question Centre on Special Status to Andhra Pradesh. He suggested Pawan Kalyan to stop politics and continue acting in films in Telangana state.

The Minister said that the Chief Minister allocated Rs 600 crore for the development of Vijayawada city from the 14th and 15th Finance Commission general funds. He assured the local residents that drinking water problem would be solved in the area. He said that the YSRCP government was working with the aim of implementing welfare schemes to all eligible families.

The Minister paid floral tributes to former Deputy Prime Minister of India Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram on his 113th birth anniversary.