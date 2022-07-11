Pawan Kalyan is weekend leader, says former AP minister Perni Nani

Former Andhra Pradesh minister Perni Nani has accused that three parties are working with the aim of destroying the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh. He said that TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan and BJP leaders have formed a poisonous alliance and are making false allegations against the AP CM. He spoke at a media conference at YSRCP central office in Tadepalli.

He advised them that it would be better to know that people are sitting on the throne of power in the state. He said that if Chandrababu is named as the permanent president of TDP, the fans of Balakrishna and Jr. NTR will not be satisfied.

Perni Nani clarified that Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah had called to strengthen NDA's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP MLA criticized that Pawan Kalyan does not know when and what he will say in the state and termed him as a weekend leader.

He refuted Pawan's comments that Jagan was conspiratorially preventing him from coming to the Assembly claimed people itself didn't allowed him to touch the assembly gate. He said that people prevented Pawan, who contested from Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka in the last election, from entering into the assembly and made clear that Jagan has got nothing to do with this. Perni Nani alleged that Pawan Kalyan has been looking Jagan as rival when in opposition and on power.