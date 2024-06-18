Pawan Kalyan Meets AP CM Chandrababu Naidu, Discusses on Governance Issues

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan recently met with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Tuesday. The meeting between the two leaders lasted for about an hour, where important issues related to governance were discussed. It was revealed that Pawan Kalyan has been entrusted with responsibilities in key departments by Chandrababu.

Following the meeting, Pawan Kalyan along with Nadendla Manohar headed to the Janasena central office. It was also announced that Pawan will be taking charge at the camp office in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Pawan visited the Secretariat to see his chamber and introduce himself to senior officials. After spending time in the secretariat, he also met with the CM Chandrababu in his office. The CM warmly welcomed Pawan and embraced him, exchanging light-hearted moments.

During their meeting, Pawan expressed his admiration for the official symbol of the Andhra Pradesh government in the CM's chamber, stating that Chandrababu has brought sobriety to it. The CM thanked Pawan for his remarks.

The meeting between Pawan Kalyan and CM Chandrababu Naidu was reported to be positive and productive, focusing on important issues related to governance in Andhra Pradesh.