Pawan Kalyan meets farmers and labourers, to hold a meeting in a while

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan's visit to Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district continues.

On the eighth day of Varahi Yatra, Pawan Kalyan and Nadendla Manohar met with the representatives of farmer, labour and vendors after Varahi Deeksha at a guesthouse and later the Jana Sena chief met the women.

On the occasion of Diksha, Pawan Kalyan has cancelled the Varahi yatra, however, a public meeting scheduled to be held in Mummidivaram in the evening.