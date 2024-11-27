Pawan Kalyan Meets PM Modi Discusses on Jaljeevan Mission Funds

In a significant political engagement, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Prime Minister's Office in the Parliament Building. This marks Kalyan's first official meeting with Modi and several Union ministers since assuming his role as Deputy Chief Minister.

During the meeting, Kalyan focused on discussions surrounding the funds allocated for the implementation of the Jaljeevan Mission in Andhra Pradesh, as well as the possibility of extending the scheme's deadline. The Jaljeevan Mission aims to provide safe and adequate drinking water to the rural population, and timely funding is crucial for its success.

Prior to his meeting with the Prime Minister, Kalyan also met with Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, further emphasizing his commitment to securing necessary support for the state. His visit to Delhi included interactions with influential political figures, including BJP Andhra Pradesh President Purandeswari and MPs Lavu Srikrishna Devaraya and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy.

This series of meetings underscores Kalyan's proactive approach in addressing the needs of Andhra Pradesh and fosters collaboration between state and central governments.