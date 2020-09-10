Pawan Kalyan observes Dharma Parirakshana Deeksha in protest to Antarvedi issue

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan observes deeksha at his residence in Hyderabad. The Dharma Parikshana Diksha was held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday in protest to temple chariot burning at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Antarvedi of East Godavari district. Jana Sena and BJP jointly called for Dharma Parikshana Deeksha from 10 am on Thursday. Prior to the inauguration, Pawan Kalyan discussed with Jana Sena leaders across the state about the deeksha. Leaders informed Pawan Kalyan that leaders had taken the program in all districts across the state.

BJP president Somu Veerraj was also inaugurated at his residence. The former BJP president Kanna Lakshminarayana also did deeksha at home than the former president. BJP leaders and activists across the state also took the initiative.

A 62-year-old temple chariot caught fire in a fire at Sakhinetipalli mandal in East Godavari district. Opposition and Hindu Parishad leaders have expressed concern over the incident. There was an tensed atmosphere with police pickets and the deployment of forces. Police arrested the BJP and Jana Sena leaders as they left for Antarvedi on Tuesday and some were arrested by the House.

In view of the incidents where VHP and Bajrang Dal activists obstructed the ministers Vellampalli and Vishwaroop who came to inspect the scene, the government imposed curfew and police announced that Section 30 had been enforced. On the other hand, authorities are still investigating whether incident occurred accidentally or any other way.