Pawan Kalyan offers to give coaching in Telugu speaking and language to AP CM

Bhimavaram: Reacting to the comment made by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that Pawan was behaving like a monkey and took objection to his body language during public meetings, Pawan said Jagan does not know the difference between Vaarahi and Varahi (pig). CM does not how to produce Telugu. Pawan said In future he will teach CM Telugu language and grammar in Jana Sena school.

Jagan was speaking at a meeting after releasing money for Amma Vodi in Kurupam in Parvathipuram manyam district. Pawan said from now onwards he will emulate CMs body language. He said when he showed chappal, he said there was strong reason behind it. The Jana Sena president said if people must be happy Jagan should go. He said he would make many announcements during his road show and meeting on June 30.