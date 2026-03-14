Pawan Kalyan Pledges Support for Tribal Road Projects

Alluri: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has pledged to assist with road construction after witnessing the hardships faced by tribal communities. During an interactive session in Nandiguru, Alluri district, he spoke with local tribal residents about their issues. He criticised the previous government for neglecting their grievances, emphasising that he couldn’t remain passive while the tribes suffered due to poor infrastructure.

Kalyan urged the community to share their problems openly, assuring them that the coalition government is committed to resolving their hardships. Earlier, in Onuru, he inspected a drinking water tap installed under the Jal Jeevan Mission. He also visited a local Anganwadi centre, interacting with children, distributing school bags, and providing nutritious food supplements to pregnant women.