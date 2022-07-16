Pawan Kalyan reaches Rajahmundry, to address JKRB sabha

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan reached Madurapudi Airport just ago. He will leave Rajahmundry and go to Mandapeta. He will address the Janasena Kaulu Rythu Bharosa Sabha held there at 3 pm. Some farmer families are visited on the way. A large number of fans and Janasena activists gave him a warm welcome at the airport. Fans in various centers offered their support with huge garlands.

Janasena political affairs committee member Konidela Nagababu held placards saying Good morning CM Sir and protested innovatively at the potholed roads on the way from Rajahmundry airport.