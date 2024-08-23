  • Menu
Pawan Kalyan receives warm welcome at Renigunta airport, to participate in Grama Sabha

Pawan Kalyan receives warm welcome at Renigunta airport, to participate in Grama Sabha
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Panchayat Raj, Forest, Science and Technology, Konidela Pawan Kalyan, arrived at Renigunta Airport on Friday morning where he received a warm welcome from local officials and dignitaries.

Among those welcoming the Deputy Chief Minister were JC Subham Bansal, Superintendent of Police Subba Raidu, Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu, Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Nani, RDO Ravi Shankar Reddy, SDC Protocol Chandrasekhar, CCF Chandra Shekhar Rao, DFO Satish Reddy, along with other officials and public representatives.

Following the reception, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan departed by road to participate in several Gram Sabhas in Annamayya district, where he is expected to engage with local communities and address various developmental issues.


