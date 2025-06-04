Pawan Kalyan Receives 'Yuvagalam' Padayatra Book from Nara Lokesh

In a significant political gesture, Minister Nara Lokesh presented a book detailing the experiences of the 'Yuvagalam' Padayatra to Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan at the State Secretariat during a cabinet meeting. The Deputy CM, along with other ministers, examined the book, which encapsulates the transformative political movement in Andhra Pradesh.

During the presentation, Kalyan highlighted the success of the Yuvagalam Padayatra in raising public awareness regarding the previous government's alleged oppressive rule. He commended Lokesh for documenting the experiences from that period in a compelling format. "It has been a year since the anarchic rule came to an end, and the people have not forgotten the nightmares caused by the previous administration," Kalyan remarked.

Lokesh took the opportunity to share insights and personal experiences from the Padayatra, underscoring its importance in revitalising political engagement among the youth. The event marks a continued effort to reflect on the past and engage citizens in the political discourse of Andhra Pradesh.