Pawan Kalyan responds to Uppada fishermen’s protests, says will be addressed

Local fishermen in Uppada are entering their second day of protests, calling attention to their grievances regarding the impact of the pharmaceutical industry on their livelihoods. In response, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has assured the fishermen that their concerns are being taken seriously.

Kalyan announced that a committee will be established, consisting of senior officials, fishermen representatives, and local leaders to address the issues faced by the fishing community. He acknowledged the urgent nature of the problems identified, particularly those affecting the fishermen of Uppada.

“I understand the difficulties that fishing families are experiencing due to the current situation,” Kalyan stated. Although he is unable to meet the fishermen in person due to ongoing legislative assembly sessions, he has been in discussions with district and state officials since Monday to work towards resolutions.

The proposed committee will include members from the Pollution Control Board, Industries, Fisheries, and Revenue departments, as well as the Kakinada District Collector. Fishermen representatives and local leaders will also be included in the discussions. The committee's focus will not only be on resolving immediate issues but also on enhancing livelihoods and developing infrastructure in coastal villages.

Among the discussions, Kalyan indicated that matters such as compensation for the families of the 18 fishermen who lost their lives, as well as assistance for the boats damaged near the Uppada Fishing Harbour, have been prioritised. He emphasised that these issues should be tackled without delay, even before the committee's report is finalised.

Kalyan pledged to bring the challenges facing Uppada fishermen to the attention of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, asserting that the coalition government remains committed to supporting vulnerable populations. He concluded by promising to meet with the fishermen directly once legislative sessions conclude to comprehensively address their concerns.