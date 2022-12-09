Pawan Kalyan responds vehicle colour row, asks whether he can wear the shirt atleast

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan reacted to the news on social media about the colour of the Varahi vehicle prepared for the his tour of districts two days ago. In response to the YSRCP claims that a vehicle cannot be painted with olive green according to Motor Vehicle Act 1989, Pawan posted a photo carrying a short with olive green colour. He questioned whether he can wear this shirt.





Am I allowed to wear this shirt 'YCP'? At least…?? pic.twitter.com/2ybkgx9LXV — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) December 9, 2022





In continuation, he recalled that YSRCP has first stopped his films, forced him to leave the Visakhapatnam and didn't allow him into the Mangalagiri party office. He raised doubt that the YSRCP leaders would stop him from breathing.

Earlier, former minister Perni Nani said that olive green colour cannot be put a vehicle as it is used only for the Army vehicle. "Instead of changing the colour, Pawan can paint his vehicle with yellow to save money," Perni Nani took a jibe.