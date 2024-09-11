Pawan Kalyan Reviews Eleru Overflows Amid Widespread Agricultural Devastation

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan led a crucial review meeting today focusing on the flood relief efforts following the recent overflows in the Eleru region. Kakinada Collector and local officials convened to assess the damage, revealing that approximately 62,000 acres of crops have been adversely affected across Kakinada district due to the floods.

During the meeting, officials reported that persistent waterlogging on local roads has significantly disrupted traffic, compounding the challenges faced by residents. However, the Collector provided a glimmer of hope by stating that flood levels in the Eleru area are beginning to recede. In light of the ongoing crisis, Pawan Kalyan emphasized the need for immediate action and directed officials to expedite the delivery of essential supplies—such as food, water, and milk—to the flood-affected communities.

The situation remains precarious, particularly in Kirlampudi mandal, where local residents continue to grapple with extensive flooding effects. Numerous homes are still inundated, and various mandals—including Eleshwaram, Jaggampeta, Kirlampudi, and Gollaprolu—are reporting significant crop waterlogging. Additionally, severe damage to crops has been noted in the Pithapuram, Peddapuram, and Samarlakota mandals.