Pawan Kalyan to begin election campaign from March 27

The upcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh are fast approaching, with the schedule already released. Both ruling and opposition parties are intensifying their election campaign strategies to secure victory. Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan, who played a crucial role in the TDP-BJP-Janasena alliance, is set to kick off his election campaign at the end of this month.

Sources within the party reveal that Janasena will begin its election campaign on the 27th of this month, with Pawan planning to tour the state extensively. Pawan, who has previously traveled across various parts of the state on Varahi, will focus on criticizing the government's policies and failures.

Starting from Uttarandhra, Pawan Kalyan will ride Varahi as he campaigns in ten constituencies in the first phase. He will participate in joint meetings with TDP and BJP, while also conducting campaign activities across the entire state. Additionally, it has been confirmed that Pawan Kalyan will contest from the Pithapuram assembly constituency in the upcoming election, where he will channel his efforts towards campaigning.

Overall, Pawan Kalyan's election campaign is expected to be dynamic and impactful as he strives to garner support for Janasena in the upcoming Andhra Pradesh elections.