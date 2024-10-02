Pawan Kalyan concludes prayashchit deeksha in Tirumala

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan concluded his prayashchit deeksha in Tirumala today. Having arrived in Tirumala recently, he visited the Srivara temple during the VIP break before officially retiring from the Prayaschitta Diksha, a form of atonement he has been observing.

Pawan Kalyan began this initiation on September 22, citing grievances regarding the alleged use of adulterated ghee in the preparation of Srivari Laddu. His commitment to the cause involved a rigorous 11-day atonement period following accusations that animal fat had been mixed into the sacred offering.

Arriving on foot via the Alipiri staircase last night, Kalyan ascended the 3,550 steps while chanting the name of Govinda. During his ascent, he took a moment to speak with CCF Nageswara Rao, inquiring about security measures in light of recent cheetah movements in the area. Authorities have advised devotees to remain vigilant and avoid any unforeseen troubles.

After spending the night in Tirumala, Kalyan’s children, Akira Nandan and Adya, are expected to join him for a visit to the temple during the VIP break. Following the conclusion of his atonement, Pawan Kalyan will remain in Tirumala today and is scheduled to participate in the Tirupati Varahi Sabha tomorrow.